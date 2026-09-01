Plastic For Plants: Indore Collects 2.196 Tonnes Of Waste, Gives Away 4,041 Saplings | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore collected 2.196 tonnes of single-use plastic in 12 days under the Aadha Kilo Plastic Lao, Ek Paudha Le Jao (Bring Half a Kilo Plastic, Take a Sapling) campaign, drawing 4,644 residents and 61 public representatives.

Run by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) from Aug 20 to 31 across 15 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centres, the drive distributed 4,041 saplings in exchange for plastic waste.

The campaign concluded on Monday at Regional Park with the Give Plastic, Get Plant – Walk for a Greener Tomorrow event, where participants brought 360 kg of plastic and received 600 saplings.

A fish-shaped Waste-to-Art installation was set up to store the collected plastic.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava felicitated participants with the Green Warrior Medal through the Government of India's MyBharat Portal and said linking plastic waste management with afforestation would help create environmentally responsible citizens.

The closing ceremony also recognised five local schools for their participation. Additional Commissioner Prakhar Singh said all the collected plastic had been sent to designated recycling streams.