Pithampur: Under PM’s Housing Scheme, 111 families get entry into their new homes

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Distribution of first, second and third instalments was completed for construction of houses of more than 100,000 beneficiaries of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the beneficiaries whose houses were completed under the scheme will get entry into their new homes.

The scheme was organised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the urban areas to transfer money through a single click and virtually in the urban bodies across the state. In the presence of local public representatives and beneficiaries, along with distribution of instalments for the housing scheme, home entry was also done in the ready houses in the districts. To show the live telecast of the event organised in Bhopal, a programme was organised by Pithampur municipality at the newly built Maharana Pratap Bus Stand in which former municipal president Devendra Patel was present as the chief guest. It was presided over by municipal president Kavita Vaishnav.

CMO Dr Madhu Saxena welcomed the guests by presenting the outline of the program. A total of 111 families of the Pithampur municipality area were given home entry, as well. The distributed instalment of Rs 1 crore 40 lakh will benefit 140 families for building construction. Bhoomi pujan was performed for five houses. The programme was conducted by municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena.

ALSO READ Pithampur: Plastic factory gutted in fire in Industrial Area 3

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:54 PM IST