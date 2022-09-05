Pithampur: Police solve blind murder case; one arrested

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Police have solved the murder of Karan Singh Makwana (23) of Methwara village, whose body was found floating in a murrum pit, and arrested one person in this connection.

Industrial Area police station in-charge Taresh Soni said the body was found in Sector 3 of the industrial area. The body was badly decomposed, but police managed to get it identified. Karan had been missing from his home for the last four days.

During investigation, police found that Karan was involved with a girl and was last seen with the girl’s brother Aniket.

During questioning, Aniket confessed that he had killed Karan. He said he knew Karan since childhood, but the latter had taken some objectionable photographs of his sister and was threatening to make them viral on social media. Aniket said that he tried to reason with Karan and asked him to delete the photos but Karan refused. Aniket called Karan to the murrum pit to once again reason with him and when the latter refused, Aniket hit Karan with a stone on his head killing him off the spot and then dumped the body in the pit.