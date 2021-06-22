Pithampur: Over 15,000 people inoculated on inaugural day of Vaccination Mahaabhiyan

A large number of workers and employees from Pithampur industrial area were vaccinated. Many centres faced shortage but health department sent vaccines from other centres.

Meanwhile, the owners of several factories in Pithampur have sought permission from Dhar administration to provide vaccines to them so they can vaccinate employees in their premises.

SDM Pithampur Divya Patel visited every vaccination centre and villages to encourage people to go for jabs.

Administrative staff, doctors, nursing staff of Primary Health Centre in Pithampur, Aanganwadi workers, Asha workers and officials of Pithampur municipality offered services at vaccination centres.

Dhar Collector Alok Kumar Singh told reporters that residents responded well to the drive. “We vaccinated more than 15,000 people in Pithampur on first day,” he added.

He said Dhar district administration aims to vaccinate 10,000 -15,000 citizens every day in Pithampur industrial area.