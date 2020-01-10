Pithampur: How trenching ground transform into a beautiful garden?

Mhow (Pithampur): What was once a large stinking garbage heap, is now a beautiful garden.

The remarkable transformation has taken place in the trenching ground of the Pithampur municipal committee situated in Tarpura village. Till last year, it was a heap of rotting garbage, but now it is a beautiful garden where people love to go.

The change started after the municipality here started a project for making of fertiliser out of the garbage and slowly the garbage heaps were converted into organic fertiliser. A cement road was built right up to the end of the trenching ground and saplings were planted to both sides of the road, which have now grown up providing greenery.

Pithampur Municipal chairperson Kavita Sanjay Vishno and Pithampur CMO Gajendra Singh Baghel are the brains behind this project. Baghel said that the project was an initiative for waste management coupled with sustainable development. He said that the fertiliser prepared is fully organic and it is increasing the fertility of the soil of local farmers as well other places also. One such farmer from Ujjain, Ashwin Kumar Singh, has recently been awarded by the central government for adopting organic fertiliser instead of the chemical ones.

Baghel said that 100 tons of fertiliser have so far been produced in the fertiliser plant. Also, 21 tons of garbage is collected from the Pithampur municipal area, from which six tons of fertiliser is produced daily.

In addition to this, plastic bricks are made from the plastic waste segregated from the garbage. These bricks are purchased by local plastic industries for making various items.