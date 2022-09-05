Pithampur: One tonne iron ball flies 400 metres!

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An iron ball weighing around one tonne flew into the air for about 400 metres from a factory located in Industrial Area Sector 3 here and landed on the roof of another factory.

The astonishing incident took place during the smelting of iron at around 12.10 pm on Friday. Thankfully there were no casualties because of the incident even though the ball crashed through the roof and damaged the loom and quality lab of the factory.

The two sections have since been closed due to the heavy damage. People are surprised at this incident as to how such a heavy ball can fly such a great distance. Although the incident was reported to the Pithampur police, the police station in-charge Taresh Soni said that no case has been registered in this regard.

