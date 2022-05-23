Pithampur: More than 110 couples to marry on May 29 under Kanyadan Yojana

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A procession of more than 110 bridegrooms would be taken out on May 29 by the municipality in the Pithampur industrial area with the help of the district administration.

This is the first time in the history of the industrial area that such a grand procession will be taken out on the occasion of mass marriage of 110 couples under the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana.

A meeting was organised on Saturday under the chairmanship of Sub-Divisional Officer Roshni Patidar regarding the events. Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena Municipality president Ms Kavita Vaishnav, MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav former Municipal president Devendra Patidar and officers of the Labour and Women and Child Development along with officials of various other departments of the state government, police and the administration took part in the meeting.

The mass marriage programme is to be organised on the ground located on Sanjay reservoir Road. on Sunday, May 29, at 4:00 pm.

All the newlyweds would be given standard quality material worth Rs 38 K. Apart from this, an FD of Rs 11,000 will be provided in the name of the bride.

In today's meeting, discussions were held regarding the event, in which food arrangements to cater to about 10,000 guests would be made. The procession would have family members of the bride and groom. A tribal dance too has been organised on this occasion. MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav told that many industrial units of the area have shown interest in the programme.

