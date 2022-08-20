Pithampur: Krishna Janmashtami celebrated

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated in the industrial city of Pithampur. Attractive decorations were done in all the temples of the city, while a procession was taken out from the Radha Krishna temple of Shivaji Nagar Housing Board Colony, Lord Krishna rode on a chariot with Radha Rani.

Many dignitaries of the town participated in the procession. The chariot of God was decorated attractively. The event was organised by Yadav community Shivaji Nagar Housing Board Colony. Leaders of BJP and Congress, social workers and public representatives were present.