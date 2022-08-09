Pithampur: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga’ awareness rally witness sea of people

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, a huge rally was organised jointly by the district administration and Pithampur municipality under the "HarGharTiranga GharGharTiranga" campaign in Ward 8 umbrella.

Students appealed to residents, shopkeepers and everyone involved in the rally by the municipality to hoist tricolour in their homes, business establishments and elsewhere.

Two chariots of "Har Ghar Tricolour" were flagged off by the sub-divisional officer (SDO) Roshni Patidar in the rally by giving flags to hoist in their homes and shops by August 15.

In the programme, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College Mhow’s Vice Chancellor professor DK Sharma, municipality president Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav, chief municipal officer Dr Madhu Saxena, Health Officer BS Mahte, municipality office superintendent Vijay Ahir, Divine's Project Manager Suraj Narwaria were present.

There was a presence of around 1k people along with Anganwadi workers, women of SHG group and other employees. The rally concluded in Sangam Garden of Ward 17. According to instructions of the chief municipal officer Dr Madhu Saxena, the work of giving flags door-to-door is also being done in Pithampur municipality.

