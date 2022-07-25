Pithampur government college building construction stalled

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the building of the government college on the Sanjay Reservoir Road of Pithampur Industrial Area has been stalled as a result of a dispute between the forest department and the education department over the ownership of this land

The district administration had cleared the way for the construction of the building and a construction contract worth over Rs 6 crore was given to the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board. Meanwhile, the forest department claimed ownership of this four hectare of land and refused to permit construction. The college would prove to be a boon for the students of the industrial area and their parents as children would not have to go to Mhow, Rau and Indore to study. At present, the College is being operated in just 4 rooms in which students study Arts and Commerce, in the government school premises.

Sub-divisional officer Pithampur, Roshni Patidar, said that the revenue department and district administration are making all efforts to find a way out and are in constant touch with both the opposing departments.

