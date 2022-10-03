Pithampur: Fraud case registered against BJP leader 

Representative Image

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraud has been registered against BJP leader Mahmud Seth and his brother under Sections 420 406, 418 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pithampur police station, said the police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Bhadoria.

The case relates to the sale of nearly 10,000 square feet of land in Pithampur by the BJP leader and former Mhow Janpad Panchayat member Mahmood Khan (Seth) and current sarpanch of Banjari panchayat, to Indore resident Hitesh Bokadia, a financier in 1995.

In this case, a transaction of about Rs 1 crore was pending but in the meanwhile, the land prices in the area sky-rocketed and Mahmud Khan sold off this very land to another person.

Bokadia had made a written complaint to the police about two years ago but no action was taken at that time. It is only now that the case has been registered on the intervention of the Dhar superintendent of police.