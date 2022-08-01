Pithampur: Dilapidated building forces students to be taught in temple verandah

Representative Photo |

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the dilapidated condition of a government school building, the teachers of the school are forced to teach about 80 to 100 children in the verandah of a small temple in the village for the safety of the children.

Due to the small verandah, only a limited number of students can be taught here and the other children are sent back. This school is located in village Mundana close to the Pithampur industrial area. The rain has made the situation worse and this alternate arrangement has been made in view of the security of students. BRC Shastri said that as soon as the teachers of the school informed him, he inspected the dilapidated building and efforts are being made to make proper alternative arrangements. He told that the school does not have a large budget but efforts are being made to construct a new building by getting an enhanced budget approved from the government

The chairman of the school management committee, Arjun Mukati and the parents said that the officials have been apprised of the situation many times.

