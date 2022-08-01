e-Paper Get App

Pithampur: Bride who robbed her husband, 2 accomplices arrested

Complainant Naresh Verma, a resident of Lodhi Mohalla Pithampur, had on 28 May 2022 in his complaint said that he was robbed of Rs 2 lakh by his bride just three days after their marriage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 03:47 AM IST
Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A bride who robbed her husband along with her 2 accomplices was arrested in Sector 1 Pithampur.

Police station Sector 1 Pithampur had formed a special team under the leadership of Inspector Lokesh Singh Bhadauria, in-charge of the police station and the criminals were caught.

Complainant Naresh Verma, a resident of Lodhi Mohalla Pithampur, had on 28 May 2022 in his complaint said that he was robbed of Rs 2 lakh by his bride just three days after their marriage. Thereafter, the bride identified as Jyoti Shankar Lal Sankla, aged 32 years, of Ratnakhedi Ujjain along with two companions, Raju Shankarlal, father Prabhu Lal Sankla, age 35 years and Kailash Narayan Verma alias Kailash Sharma resident Jai Singh Pura Ujjain went away.

The police have been able to recover the looted money. The accused are being questioned.

