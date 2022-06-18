Pithampur: 6 arrested for stealing goods worth Rs 60 lakh from factory

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Six people have been arrested in connection with the theft at an aluminium factory located in Sector 3 some days ago. According to the City Superintendent of Police, Pithampur, Tarunendra Singh Baghel, Sagar Agrawal, owner of Kajal aluminium factory had lodged a police complaint about some thieves taking goods worth Rs 60 lakh from his factory. He said that the thieves also tried to take away some machinery from the factory and had damaged the machines in their attempt. A case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

A team under the leadership of station in-charge Pithampur Taresh Kumar Soni was formed to solve the case. During the investigation, the police came to know that an Eicher truck was used to carry the stolen aluminium and it had gone towards Ghatabillod. The police received information that the theft was carried out by Kishan Malviya resident Bagdun and his accomplices. Kishan Malviya was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed that Jivendra Singh resident of district Sidhi who worked as a watchman in another factory had told him about the goods and they hatched a plan to steal the aluminium.

The stolen goods were sold to Ghatabilloud's scrap dealer Saif Ali.aka Teniko. He has been arrested and goods including aluminium logs, magnesium ingots, aluminium scrap material, 2 press pumps, computer CPU, halogen light, etc have been recovered from his godown.

The other people arrested in the case are Jaswant alias Badal, Anand alias Deepak, Jivendra Singh and Jalam Singh while another accused Keshavi is absconding.

Read Also Truck overturns, crashes into Pithampur Municipality office gate