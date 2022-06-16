Truck overturns, crashes into Pithampur Municipality office gate

Pithampur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Thursday morning at the main gate of the head office of Pithampur Municipality in Sector 1. Truck number UP 70 FT 1189 while going from Pithampur to Rau suddenly veered off its path and crashed against the main gate of the municipality office. One person suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Hundreds of workers use this very road to go to work in various companies in the morning. The truck was full of discs of big vehicles which were strewn all over following the accident. A JCB had to be pressed into service to remove the material from the front of the municipality gate making it inaccessible.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot. Witnesses told that vehicles come at this intersection at high speed from all sides and accidents happen frequently. This time, it was fortunate that the truck did not overturn on the pedestrians, otherwise a big accident would have been caused.