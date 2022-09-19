Pipalrawan: Over half-a-dozen schoolgirls injured after their school van overturns

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Over half-a-dozen schoolgirls were injured after the school van in which they were traveling overturned on Monday morning.

The van was going from Nipania village to Pipalrawan village in Dewas district

All the injured are taken to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Villagers informed that at the time of the accident, as many as 17 girls were packed inside the van. Some of the students who were present in the van informed that the driver failed to control the vehicle due to bad road conditions and it went off-road and subsequently overturned.

Immediately after the accident, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued all the school girls. Half-a-dozen girls received major injuries and were immediately taken to Sonkatch community health center. The conditions of two girls – Deepkunwar Rajput and Pooja Verma were serious and were referred to Dewas.

Police registered a case in the matter and the investigation is on.

After the accident, there was resentment among the villagers. Villagers blocked roads and raised slogans against authorities over the bad condition of the roads.

Villagers claimed that they are demanding road construction for a long, but no one is ready to listen to their grievances. As a result of bad roads, accidents are happening often here.

The officials said that there is a stay in the High Court on this road, so the construction work of this road cannot be done. The person who put the stay has said that you can only repair it by adding a mortar. On this, the villagers rejected the point of administration. The officials are in constant touch with the villagers.

Villagers say that this is government land, how can someone encroach on it so that it should be demarcated?

On this, the officials sought 24-hour time so that further action can be taken by forming a team. Villagers have put up tents at the protest site. Villagers say that it has been 40 years since the roads deteriorating condition.