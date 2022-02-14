Pipalrawan: Gagan becomes first CA from Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Gagan Nagar, son of former city council president Bhupendra Nagar, has made the family proud by getting a CA degree by scoring 440 marks in the CA final examination. The results of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Final and CA Foundation were declared on Thursday. Gagan is the first to have passed chartered accountant from Pipalrawan village. His family members and well-wishers congratulated him on his achievement.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:50 AM IST