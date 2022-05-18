Pipalrawan: Five held for petrol pump loot, Rs 3,95,000 stolen cash recovered

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Police have claimed to have solved the robbery at Maa Bijasan Kisan Seva Kendra petrol pump's office located on Ilaskhedi road in Pipalrawan with the arrest of five people. The police recovered Rs 3,95,000 from their possession.

As per details, two days back, two staff of petrol pump along with their associates had decamped with around Rs 4 lakh from the office of the petrol pump. On being informed, Pipalrawan police station-in-charge CL Katare along with police staff reached the scene and started an investigation. Police first apprehended the manager of the petrol pump Ankit Singh Rajput and Vishnu Singh Hada, the prime accused in this case. They admitted to having committed the offence and disclosed the names of other associates and the police nabbed the other accused based on this information. Those arrested have been identified as Ankit Singh Rajput, a resident of Shajapur, Vishnu Singh Hada, Govind Hada, Balwant Hada, Jitendra Singh Rajput, all residents of Ilaskhedi village in Dewas district. Police have booked them under relevant sections of IPC. Police station in-charge CL Katare, Amit Singh Jadoun, Ravindra Dandotia, R Kamal Verma, Arvind Patel, R Vikas Patel including cyber cell officials played a crucial role in solving this case.

