Pipalrawan: Congress torches effigies of BJP's youth leaders involved in sex racket

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders led by town president Sheikh Shahrukh Dastak and block president Krishna Thakur torched effigies of BJP workers at Bus Stand on Tuesday.

Dastak levelled serious allegations on BJP youth front leaders and RSS volunteers Varun Yadav, Vivek Namdev and Ashok Singla in connection with sex racket operation in town. He said that the party on one hand appeals to respect the women while on other hand the BJP workers are pushing women in such evil pits. In protest against running a high profile sex racket in Indore, effigies of all the three accused were torched.

Congress leaders demanded strict action against the accused workers of BJP's youth front. MLA representative Bhupendra Nagar, Shahid Mansoori, Sanjay Trivedi, Rajkumar Khatri along with other activists and officials were present.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:51 PM IST