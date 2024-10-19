PIMR Teacher Suspended As Girl Students Accuse Him Of Making Indecent Moves

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident that has tumbled out of Prestige Institute of Management and Research, journalism department head Dr Zuber Khan has been suspended following serious allegations of inappropriate behaviour by girl students. The HoD is accused of making obscene phone calls to girl students at night and touching them inappropriately under the guise of academic activities.

The college administration has started a probe into the matter after receiving a complaint from the students on October 18. According to the students, Khan would make phone calls to them at night and talk indecently to them. When students objected, he allegedly threatened them with low grades. A few girl students also claimed that he would inappropriately touch them during one to one meetings in his cabin and ask them not to get friends with male students.

As girl students they lodged verbal complaints against their HoD with the college authorities who posed a blind eye and rugged the matter under the carpet. The situation escalated on Friday when members of the Bajrang Dal reached the college campus and stood by the students demanding strict action against Khan. The BD members along with some students hit an effigy of Khan with slippers before setting it on fire inside the college campus. Panicked by the development, the college authorities came forward and tried in vain to pacify the students.

PIMR director Subramanian Raman Iyer (UG Campus) confirmed the suspension of Khan stating that an inquiry committee was formed immediately after the complaint was received. "The committee has already spoken with several students in private, and their statements have been recorded. Khan has been suspended while the probe is underway," Iyer said, adding that the inquiry report would be submitted once the statements of the remaining students are recorded. The students, the BD members in tow, also lodged a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station, demanding legal action against Khan.