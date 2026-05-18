Pickup Owner Was Held After The Crash; Killed 2 Children And 11 Injured In Kukshi

Pickup Owner Was Held After The Crash, Which Killed 2 Children And Injured 11 Others In Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested on Monday after a pickup vehicle carrying villagers overturned near Chilwa crossing the Kukshi area, killing two children and injuring 11 others on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rupal Dawar, 30, a resident of Thuwati village under Bagh police station limits, was driving the pickup vehicle (MP 11 G 3009) when the accident occurred. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against him and seized the vehicle.

According to police, around 15 villagers were travelling from Thuwati to Kukshi to board a bus for Gujarat, where they were headed for labour work. At 5 pm, the pickup reportedly went out of control near Chilwa crossing after brake failure and crashed into a roadside millstone before overturning into a field.

The accident left 11 people injured and claimed the lives of an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

On receiving information, SP Sachin Sharma directed immediate rescue and medical assistance. Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital with the help of ambulances.

Police said the accused driver, who is also the vehicle owner, was taken into custody and will be produced before the court.