Pickup Driver Killed, Four Injured In Head-On Crash With Bus Near Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A pickup driver was killed and four others sustained injuries after head-on collision with a passenger bus near Tanda village in Kukshi tehsil on Friday morning.

Three of the injured suffered serious injuries and were referred to Dhar District Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the accident occurred around 7 am on Bagh Road when the pickup driver attempted to overtake a sand-laden dumper and rammed into the oncoming Gauriputra passenger bus travelling from Gondal in Gujarat to Bagh.

Police identified the deceased as Gautam, of Dharampuri, who died on the spot. The seriously injured include bus driver Shiva Gawli (28), of Dehri and Harish Rathore (40) of Deshwalia, both of whom were shifted to Dhar District Hospital.

Golu Singh, of Dhamnod, was referred to Sardarpur Hospital, while another injured person is undergoing treatment at Tanda Hospital.

Tanda police reached the accident site soon after receiving information, cleared the traffic congestion with the help of a JCB machine and restored vehicular movement.

Ambulance personnel shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.