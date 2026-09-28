Pickup Carrying Labourers Collides Head-On With Car In MP’s Dhar, 16 Injured | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen labourers travelling in a pickup vehicle were injured after it collided head-on with a car near Kagdipura in Nalchha on Monday. Seven of the injured are reportedly in serious condition and are undergoing treatment at the Dhar district hospital.

According to preliminary information, the labourers were travelling in the pickup to harvest soybean crops.

Near Kagdipura, the pickup allegedly went out of control and collided with an oncoming car. The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles badly damaged.

People present near the spot helped rescue the injured and took them to the Dhar district hospital, where treatment is underway.

There are also reports that the pickup was carrying more labourers than its permitted capacity. Officials have not yet confirmed the claim.

The accident has once again raised concerns over the transportation of labourers in overloaded vehicles. A similar accident in Tirla months ago had claimed 16 lives.

Forest Dept seizes pickup carrying illegal wood

The Forest Department seized a pickup vehicle allegedly carrying illegally transported wood in Dudhi village after receiving information from an informer.

The action was taken under the guidance of Dhar Divisional Forest Officer Vijayanantham TR.

Dhamnod range officer Pankaj Chaudhary, a probationary IFS officer, received information on Saturday regarding the transportation of illegal wood and immediately directed forest staff to the location.

Officials found a Mahindra pickup, covered with a white tarpaulin, near the cold storage weighbridge in Dudhi village.

During inspection, forest officials found Lasoda wood loaded in the vehicle. The driver was asked to produce valid documents for transporting the forest produce but failed to do so.

Officials subsequently seized the vehicle and the wood. The seized forest produce measured three cubic metres.

A forest offence case was registered on Sunday. Forest officials from the Dhamnod Range participated in the operation.