Physical Search For Missing Techie Advait Upadhyay Called Off; Police Turn To Digital Trail | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have halted the physical search for 32-year-old Indore-based cybersecurity professional Advait Upadhyay, who went missing on August 7 from Shivagange Hill, located 50 kilometres northwest of Bengaluru.

The intensive combing operation across the treacherous terrain was called off after yielding no clues.

Over 100 personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, Forest Department, and local police participated in the search.

In a final major push, renowned rock climber Jyothiraj, known as 'Kothiraj ' and his team searched the cliffs around Shantala Drop, nearly 4,800 feet above sea level.

Investigators are now focusing entirely on technical evidence and Advait's digital footprint. An IIT graduate with expertise in cybersecurity and a complex social network, Advait was reportedly set to marry soon.

Police are analysing his phone logs, digital communications, and online accounts to reconstruct his movements before he vanished. Investigators are also exploring whether his disappearance was deliberately staged.

Current in metal door electrocutes woman during bath

A 25-year-old woman was electrocuted to death while taking a bath at her home under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Payal Bhanwar, a resident of Machla village. She was bathing when she suffered an electric shock and fell unconscious inside the bathroom.

When she did not come out for a long time, her family members broke open the door and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

During the investigation, it came to light that the house was under construction and the family had taken a power supply directly from an electric pole.

The wire passed over the bathroom's metal door. Due to a cut in the wire, reportedly caused by the repeated opening and closing of the gate, an electric current began flowing through the door frame. When the victim tried to open the door, she received a fatal electric shock.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said that the police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.