Pharma Fire: 2 More Die During Treatment

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two more workers succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the chemical fire that occurred at Sanyog Pharma Consultancy Company of Pithampur.

Workers Mithilesh Kumar and Rajesh Yadav died on Sunday during treatment. One worker had died on the spot. The tragic incident of the death of three workers in an accident a week ago has raised many questions on the industrial safety system.

State industrial health and safety officer Rajesh Yadav said that acetone from Sunyog Pharma factory is a naturally occurring compound which is also known as propanone.

The department is taking major action against the factory manager. According to the information received, the workers employed by the factory manager didn't even have insurance.

