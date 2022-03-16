Petlawad: Illegal portion of accused's house demolished

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Petlawad administration team on Wednesday demolished an illegal portion of the house belonging to Abdul Hamid (51) at Kumar Mohalla from where police had seized as many as 28 gelatin sticks and an equal number of detonators on March 12.

Earlier, Abdul who was arrested and interrogated had informed the police about Goba Meda, who supplied the material. The police arrested him as well and both of them were as produced before the local, from where the duo was sent to jail.

Police and administrative officers present during the demolition drive informed that the action has been taken to create fear in the minds of the person involved in illegal activities. Notably, over six years ago in 2015, explosives had triggered a massive blast claiming 89 lives and leaving nearly 100 injured in this very village. The recovery of gelatin sticks and detonators from a house has once again created panic in the village.

Earlier on Sunday, the council had served notice to the mother of the accused and sought information about the house. On Wednesday, around 11 am, in the presence of tehsildar Jagdish Verma, naib tehsildar Parveen Ansari, police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat and municipal council officials, the house of the accused was demolished using a JCB.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:22 PM IST