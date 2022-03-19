Petlawad: Fire breaks out in house, no causalities reported

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted when a house located in Sagariya village under Raipuriya Station area caught fire at 7 pm on Saturday. No loss of life was reported but the fire spread panic among the residents of the area. The reason for the fire is not known till now and is being probed.

The owner of the house, Babu Arad told that goods and cash worth over lakhs of rupees were destroyed due to the incident. On being informed, Village head Thawariya Medha called fire tenders and dialled 100. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused fire. Patwari Kamlesh Chouhan rushed to spot and made a panchnama of the damage caused due to the fire and assured compensation.

60 quintals of wheat crop gutted in fire

Around 60 quintals of wheat in Amargarh village of Petlawad town was destroyed after it caught fire reportedly due to short circuit. As per information, farmer Anandilal Patidar had accumulated harvested wheat near his farm. A short circuit in the high tension power wires passing over his fields led to the fire. Efforts were made to douse the fire but by then the entire crop was destroyed. At least 8 bighas of the wheat crop went up on flames.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:42 PM IST