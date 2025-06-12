Perfect Coordination Between Party Organisation, MP govt, Says BJP State Chief | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Never before has there been such coordination between the organisation and the government in Madhya Pradesh, said state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Wednesday. “Our only aim is that the organisation should play an important role in taking the schemes of the Modi-led government [at the Centre] and the Mohan Yadav-led government [in the state] to the ground.

We stand with each other as allies leaving aside human errors, then there are no differences of opinion among us, and that is why Madhya Pradesh BJP holds its place as an ideal organisation in the country,” he added.

Talking to this correspondent during his Ujjain visit, Sharma said the BJP has always been a disciplined organisation, and will continue to be so. “Sometimes, there is a slip of the tongue. But I believe that when the Supreme Court took cognisance of cabinet minister Vijay Shah’s case, the court also gave an appropriate decision on time, based on which, the BJP or the government took whatever action needed to be taken,” he said.

Elaborating, he said, “The party’s disciplinary committee also takes decisions in such cases.” Comparing the 11 years of “working for service, good governance and poor welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, “Then Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that ‘we send ₹1 from Delhi, but 85 paise of it goes into corruption and only 15 paise reaches the poor.

The Prime Minister of the party that ruled for 55 years said this. When Modi took oath in 2014, he created a system to eradicate corruption. I want to say with all seriousness that by opening about 55 crore Jan Dhan accounts of the poor through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), today ₹1 reaches their account. Today. 49% of the country’s economic transactions are being done through DBT and this is good governance.”

“Whether it is the Union government or the state governments, if anyone has done the work of providing corruption-free governance, it is the BJP governments. That is why the BJP is continuously getting the trust and support of the people.”

Responding to a query, the BJP chief said that work is being done in the country and the state according to the needs of the people, with complete transparency. “Just look at Madhya Pradesh. where we have reached since 2003. Today, we are moving forward, be it the growth in the agricultural sector or others.

The government has fulfilled its role beyond people’s imagination. Our party and governments have done what they promised, worked on the agenda, and worked to implement the announcements.”

Sharma said that regional industrial conclaves were held in all divisions of the state to provide jobs at the local level. “I congratulate Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for this great experiment. It is his concept to develop areas such as Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur into metropolitan cities. If we have to compete with other states of India, then we will have to take steps in this direction.”

Countering the Congress’s aggressive stand against the Central and MP government and party affairs, Sharma said, “Does their saying anything matter?”

“Development and poor welfare are our base. With speed and sensitivity, we are working to provide good governance for the development of all communities and classes. So, the public will give us a certificate, and it has repeatedly done so. it would be better if they [Congress] take care of their own house.”

“Accusation and counter-accusation do not work, one has to go among the public, win their trust. Our leadership, our policies, and our programmes have won in the country and the state,” Sharma added.