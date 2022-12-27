People ‘light up’ on Christmas: Power demand touches 17K MW in MP

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking all previous records, the electricity demand reached close to 17,000 MW on Christmas Madhya Pradesh whereas the maximum consumption stood at 3183.52 lakh units on December 23.

“The demand for power at the state level stood at 16,996 MW on December 25. This is the highest demand for electricity in the history of Madhya Pradesh,” said Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MP Tansco) in a press release issued here on Monday.

As many as 3163.28 lakh units of electricity were supplied on December 21 in the state which was a record consumption. However, the supply reached 3183.52 lakh units on December 23, breaking all previous records.

In the 16,996 MW demand of power in the state on Christmas, the share of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, which supplies power in Indore and Ujjain divisions, stood at 6622 MW followed by MP Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company (Bhopal and Gwalior divisions) whose share was 5376 MW. Similarly, the share of MP Eastern Zone Electricity Distribution Company (Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa divisions) was 4640 MW and 359 MW of power was supplied to the Railways.

On December 25, the production share of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company's thermal and hydropower plants was 4,034 MW whereas the share of Indira Sagar-Sardar Sarovar-Omkareshwar’s hydropower project was 1403 MW.

Similarly, the share of the central sector was 4029 MW and the shares of the Sasan project and IPP were 1120 MW and 1677 MW respectively. The state got 4732 MW of electricity from other sources including renewable sources.

