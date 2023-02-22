Pending honorarium: Anganwadi workers meet collector

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Office-bearers of Anganwadi Workers' Assistant Association met collector Rishav Gupta regarding honorarium at collector's office. He was told that honorarium of Anganwadi workers and assistants had not been credited to their accounts. Notably, Anganwadi workers are dependent on a 70% of honorarium.

To avail the amount, these workers have to spend Rs 100 to Rs 150 on travelling to attend every meeting. However, the honorarium were never credited to their account on time Collector Rishav Gupta directed data protection officer (DPO) to deposit honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers by March 5.

All India Anganwadi Workers Federation National vice-president Ranjana Rana, former state vice-president Sneh Lata Gaur, district president Rani Singh, Zarina Khan, Uma Tiwari and executive president Sanjana Parsai were also present. In the end, workers expressed gratitude to collector Gupta.

