PCM students dominate IIM Indore’s IPM new batch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) stream dominate the 12th batch of five-year integrated programme in management (IPM), an after-school course of IIM Indore.

A total of 81 studnets in the 2022-27 batch are from PCM stream whereas 60 students are from commerce stream. Mere one student from arts stream is in the new batch which has total 156 participants.

Besides, around 33 per cent students in the new batch are girls.

These facts came to fore during the induction programme for the IPM’s new batch on Friday.

IIM Indore BOG chairman Deepak M Satwalekar was the chief guest.

In his address, IIM Indore director advised the new batch students to follow their dreams, stay focused and live every moment during their five years of journey to learn and build relationships.

He said,“You have already chosen a path to achieve a goal by enrolling in this programme, and thus, remember that realizing your own destiny is your only obligation.

Stating figures about the increasing number of applicants for IPM, Rai said that IPM students have added a lot of strength to the institute by representing IIM Indore in diverse fields after graduation.

“In 2011, we had 3500 applicants, which has now increased to over 22,000, out of which only less than one per cent of students have been selected,” he said.

Emphasising the privilege the new batch of IPM has gained by entering the course, Rai advised them to utilise their learning not only for themselves but for the ones who need help and to develop a just, vibrant and equal world for all.

Satwalekar said that IPM is a unique programme and offers a perfect blend of management and humanities. “This robustly designed curriculum by IIM Indore will develop students into skilled managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs; and also good human beings,” he added.

He advised the participants to merge their desires and willingness with focus and enthusiasm because that would help them learn and grow. Through a rigorous selection process, IIM Indore selects the brightest students, he said, and once you become a part of the programme, you realise everyone around you is intelligent.

“However, you don’t need to shine the brightest, as long as you help others. Remember, this five-year-long journey is a team effort, and you all are in it together”, he said.

Shruti Tewari, chair–IPM, mentioned that with ten years of IPM, the programme has over 1000 alumni who have demonstrated an incredible journey.

The day witnessed the felicitation of seven IPM students from the 2019-24batch for their outstanding academic performance.

Category - Count

Female - 52

Male - 104

Grand Total - 156

Stream - Count

Arts - 1

Commerce - 60

Humanities - 5

Others - 6

Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) - 3

Physics Chemistry Mathematics (PCM) - 81

Grand Total - 156

