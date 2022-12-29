PBD & GIS meets: ICAI plans hi-tech stall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plans to put a stall at the venue of PBD Conference and Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023).

CA Debashish Mitra, national president of ICAI, informed the media on Wednesday that the hi-tech stall will have provisions to assist NRIs on issues related to NRI taxation, legal, overseas duty, local compliances, finance etc. Soft and hard copies of a booklet will be available which will have sectoral information focusing on MP matters like land laws, stamp duty, incentives, legal compliance, taxation GST & income tax, NRI taxation etc. QR Code technology and tap on technology will be used to provide information.

Three robots will also be installed at the venue to “interact” with these high-profile NRI guests. The robots will have messages of dignitaries, data on CA firms, information on local CAs for solution, sector specific material which can be sent to the delegates on mail.

Speaking on why NRIs should invest in Indore and Madhya Pradesh, Mitra said being centrally located in the country, the state is easily accessible through a set of good roads. He also hailed the intra-state connect.

He said ICAI is also urging foreign members to attend the PBD conference. Earlier, the mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargava, and Mitra along with other officials of the CA Indore branch addressed a session.

