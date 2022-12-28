Indore: Women and Child Development Department session on proper diet for kids

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Women and Child Development Department has initiated a ‘Nutrition Counselling’ session to be held at the anganwadi premises for parents whose children are enrolled with them. CDPOs of seven different zones of the city will be conducting a door-to-door counselling session.

The nutrition counselling session is being organised by the department in order to create an awareness about the diet plan they should follow for their children. “Anganwadis provide a staple diet, but it is more of a supplement that provides nutrition to the children. In the summers, the diet focuses on vitamins and the calcium intake while in the winters, the diet has an inclined focus on protein intake.” Said Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director, Women and Child Development department.

The department aims to make parents understand about the diet that their child should intake after taking the supplement diet provided by them (the anganwadis). “The department only caters to the supplement diet to children enrolled, as the focus is to provide an additional yet strong nutrition intake for them.

The other diet which is required by the child should be ensured by the parents.” said Anita Joshi, CDPO Zone 5.

Rural areas, slums need special counselling

CDPO, zone 7, Meenakshi Harvansh, told the Free Press that daily wage workers do not cater to the needs of their children. She said, “The nutrition campaign targets those parents who are daily wage workers, as they happen to concentrate on their work and do not prioritize the nutrition needs of their child.”

Fruits should replace packed food.

Meenakshi said the nutrition counselling majorly aims to spell out the message that “A seasonal fruit should replace packet of chips and Kurkure,” she said adding that, “In this manner the children do get proper nutrition and can be saved from entering the mal-nourished zone.”