PBD convention: IMC’s 5-day deadline on beautification

RIOT OF COLOURS: As part of city beautification work, a painter adds colour to a wall | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed the civic body officials to complete the beautification and development work in the next five days on the routes between the PBD convention venue and the hotels where the NRIs would be checking in.

In view of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention and Global Investors Summit, Indore Municipal Corporation has gone on a hyper drive to beautify select places.

Apart from routes between the hotels and PBD convention venue, beautification work is going on from the airport to Rajwada, 56 shops, Sarafa Bazaar, CP Shekhar Nagar, Lalbagh, Khajrana Mandir, Ranjit Hanuman Mandir etc.

Along with this, the footpaths are also being washed. The corporation is maintaining the paver blocks on the footpath and replacing them wherever necessary. Along with painting the dividers of the city, an attractive plantation is also being done.

The municipal commissioner took a review meeting of various works of PBD convention, Sanjeevani Clinic, CTPT and at the city bus office on Tuesday. All additional commissioners, department heads, zonal officers and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.

Pal instructed officials to make sure that necessary maintenance work on central dividers and poles is completed within the stipulated time. Instructions were also given to remove C&D waste from the construction site where the work has been completed.

Saplings planted to be named after NRIs

NRIs who would visit the PBD convention would be encouraged to plant saplings at the city forest and these saplings would be named after them. This was decided at a meeting chaired by the mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and attended by the corporators at the city bus office on Tuesday. IMC chairman, Munna Lal Yadav, the mayor-in-council members, and corporators in large numbers were present.

Bhargav told the corporators that the PBD convention would be held from January 8 to 10. The Youth Parliament would be held on January 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PBD convention on January 9 which will be attended by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the concluding day. Bhargav also formed committees comprising MiC members and corporators for various events organised during PBD convention.

Some corporators suggested that Indoreans should welcome the guests in traditional attires at the main traffic points.