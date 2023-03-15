PAY HIKE DEMAND: CDPOs to go on strike from on Wednesday

Representative Photo | -

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Anganwadi Workers, Child development programme officers (CDPO) will go on strike from March 15 in order to press for an increment of their pay scale. Project officers’ association and supervisors’ association of Integrated

Child Development Services (ICDS) already submitted various memos to the directorate and government level in the past years. A memorandum was sent to the chief minister in February, however, no action has been taken by the government.

The letter of the association states that, it is requested that the part related to salary discrepancy and promotion of project officers and supervisors of the state is pending at the government level for the last 30 years, which has not been resolved by the department, due to which, the project officers and supervisors of the state are extremely disappointed.

In the state from 2007 to 2010, contract supervisors were appointed through Vyapam exam against regular posts, after that the appointment of contract supervisors in the department has been stopped and since 2014, continuous recruitment is being done on regular posts. Hence, the association demanded that remaining child contract supervisors should be regularized in the state, because all of them have passed the Vyapam exam and have more than 10 years of departmental experience.

Other demands include

*Supervisors should be regularized on the vacant posts.

*Contract supervisors should be given a regular pay scale and other benefits like regular supervisors from the date of contract appointment.

*Project officers should be given edge level (time scale) like general administration, police, and finance

department.

*The posts of project officers should be filled by regular promotion of supervisors.

*At present, for the last 30 years many supervisors have been posted on the same post.

*At least three promotions should be given in the entire service period. The word in-charge should be removed from the post of Development Block Empowerment Officer and it should be merged with the post of Project Officer.

*By dedicating 313 sanctioned posts of Development Block Empowerment Officer, the post of Assistant Director Training should be created in every district with the same amount; *Supervisors should be provided regular travel addresses on the basis of monthly visits.

*The regular promotion process should be started immediately, till the regular promotion is not done, senior supervisors should be given charge by giving the designation of acting project officers and senior project officers as acting assistant directors.