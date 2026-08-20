Patwaris Protest Suspensions, Salary Deductions Over Farmer Registry Progress In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district administration and the Patwari Association are at loggerheads over slow progress in the Farmer Registry, with two patwaris suspended and one day’s salary withheld from 10 others.

Mahesh Singhad, patwari for Halka No 08, Pipliyaseer village in Jaora tehsil, was suspended after a review found progress in his jurisdiction below 30%. The administration said he did not respond to a show-cause notice.

Parmanand Khedda, patwari for Halka No 48, Khedikala in Sailana tehsil, was also suspended after Farmer Registry work in Khedikhurd and Haldupada reached 12.7%. He too allegedly failed to reply to a notice.

Both suspensions were ordered with immediate effect under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules.

Opposing the action, the District Patwari Association began a sit-in at Gulab Chakkar on Thursday. Patwaris from across the district raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the suspensions and salary deductions.

Association president Gopal Rawat said the two suspended patwaris had recently joined their postings and needed time to understand local conditions and organise farmer records. He said both had performed well in their previous jurisdictions.

The association also said the 10 patwaris facing salary deductions had completed about 60% of the work. It blamed technical problems on the online portal, including failures involving one-time passwords, mobile numbers and Aadhaar authentication, for slowing registrations.

It said officials had been repeatedly informed of these technical and field-level difficulties affecting completion of registrations.

The Farmer Registry digitally links farmers’ identities, land details and agricultural information to facilitate access to government schemes and services.

The association warned that it would intensify its agitation if the punitive measures were not withdrawn.