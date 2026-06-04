Patwaris' Protest Suspension, Threatening Strike In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The suspension of a patwari in connection with the death of a 12-year-old girl who fell into an unsecured well in Gundipada village has sparked protests across Jhabua, with the Patwari Association demanding immediate revocation of the order and warning of a phased agitation.

Around 150 to 200 patwaris from Jhabua subdivision gathered at Dr BR Ambedkar Park on Thursday before marching to the Collectorate and submitting a memorandum to the district administration. Protesters raised slogans against the suspension and alleged that the action was taken without allowing Patwari Nilesh Akhade to present his case.

Association representatives argued that responsibility for accidents involving open wells and borewells rests with landowners and concerned agencies under provisions of the Open Borewell Safety Act, 2024.

They claimed the administration had unfairly made the patwari a scapegoat despite records showing that details of unsafe wells and borewells had already been submitted to authorities in 2023.

The association announced a three-phase protest. Patwaris from Jhabua, Rama and Ranapur have proceeded on a three-day collective leave. If the suspension is not revoked, patwaris across the district will intensify the agitation, culminating in an indefinite strike, the association warned.

Patwari Nilesh Akhade was suspended on Wednesday by the Jhabua administration following the death of 12-year-old Shivani, who fell into an unsecured well in Gundipada village.