Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Ward 77 Office Rent Row: Corporation Owes ₹1.12 Lakh To Landlord | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is facing allegations of not paying rent of a private building that houses its ward number 77 office in Karond. The BMC has not paid rent for last six months.

The outstanding dues have reached Rs 1.12 lakh, prompting the property owner to issue a legal notice and seek intervention from senior civic officials.

According to landlord Alamdar Hussain, the ward office has been operating from his building in Housing Board Colony, Karond, under Zone 17, since 2015.

The Corporation had been paying a monthly rent of Rs 17,649 under a lease agreement that expired on January 31, 2026. The total dues now stand at Rs 1,12,954.

Frustrated by the delay, Hussain served a legal notice on BMC demanding payment of the outstanding rent.

Hussain stated that the rent was to increase by 10% after the lease period ended but the BMC is not executing a fresh lease deed or clearing payments. Additional municipal commissioner Anju Arun Kumar assured Hussain that all the due payments would be cleared soon.