Patwaris Oppose Seller Role In Ownership Registration Process In ALot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Patwaris have objected to being named executors, or sellers, in the land ownership registration process of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, citing possible legal risks and future disputes.

They alleged that probationary Patwaris are being pressured to carry out the work and are facing threats of disciplinary action and even termination if they abstain.

According to the Patwaris, naming an employee as the seller in the registry of government land could create legal complications if ownership disputes arise in court. They questioned who would bear responsibility in such cases.

They alleged that the scheme was implemented hastily without adequately considering ground realities. They demanded that the state government or the collector be designated as the executor instead, allowing employees to perform duties within their prescribed role.

The Patwaris also sought clarity on the role of Gram Panchayats, saying the scheme concerns village populations and Panchayats are involved in related arrangements, including fee collection.

They said they are ready to verify documents, conduct physical inspections and perform essential revenue-related work, but executing a registry as the seller could expose them to serious legal risks.

They questioned why Patwaris were being made sellers when officials such as registrars and sub-registrars are authorised to execute registries.

The Patwaris urged the government and district administration to conduct a legal and administrative review and amend the scheme. They clarified that their protest is not against the scheme itself but against their assigned role and possible future liability.