Bhagirathpura Water Contamination Probe Flags Pipeline Lapses, Missing Sewer Records In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The judicial inquiry into the Bhagirathpura water contamination incident has flagged serious lapses in maintenance of the water supply network and the absence of crucial records relating to old sewer and water pipelines.

Executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, who was associated with the water supply department from 2013 to 2026, was held responsible for serious lapses. The commission said he failed to ensure proper inspection and maintenance of the sensitive pipeline network, timely replacement of damaged pipelines and effective monitoring of the system.

The inquiry also found that important records relating to the old sewer and water supply networks were not available.

Original maps, alignment plans, engineering designs, work orders, measurement books, inspection records and completion certificates could not be produced before the commission.

The sewer network had been laid between 1990 and 1995, while the water supply network was laid between 1999 and 2004.

The commission said the absence of these records made it difficult to determine the exact lapses in the original construction, quality of work, contractor responsibility and subsequent maintenance.

It recommended a separate, detailed inquiry into how the records went missing and who was responsible for preserving them.