Patwari, Forest Guard Dismissed After Bribery Convictions | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities dismissed two government employees from service after courts convicted them in separate Lokayukta bribery cases on Tuesday.

In the first case, Patwari Dinesh Jagtap, posted at Halka No 34, Chhaygaon Makhan in Khandwa district, demanded Rs 3,000 from the complainant, Sadik Sheikh, to process the mutation of a 450-square-foot plot purchased in his wife's name.

After Sheikh complained to the Lokayukta SP, Indore, officials caught Jagtap red-handed while accepting Rs 500 on Sept 16, 2019.

On March 31, the Special Court, Khandwa, sentenced him to three years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Collector Rishav Gupta dismissed him from service on May 13.

In the second case, Forest Guard Azam Khan, posted at the Machalgaon Forest Range Office in Bhikangaon, Khargone district, demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant, Sigdar Dudve of Paldi village, for preparing a site map and signing documents related to a land lease.

Officials caught Khan accepting Rs 1,900 on July 13, 2019. On Nov 19, 2025, the Special Judge sentenced him to four years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, with an additional two months' imprisonment in default of payment.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Khargone, dismissed him from service with effect from Nov 28, 2025.