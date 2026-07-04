In Indore, CEC Hails MP's SIR Drive, Says Nation Is Proud | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at a function in Indore on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said BLOs are the foundation of India's electoral system and the backbone of democracy.

Praising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out in Madhya Pradesh, he said the exercise was conducted in a transparent, accessible and systematic manner.

Kumar said the efficiency and transparency with which the revision was carried out in Madhya Pradesh were rarely seen elsewhere in the country. "The entire country is proud of the work done by the state's election officials," he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon and Indore Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma were present at the function.

FOCUSED ON

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the Election Commission had focused on extending voter services to the elderly, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, illiterate citizens and marginalised communities to ensure that no eligible voter was left out of the electoral rolls while preventing the inclusion of ineligible names.

He said conducting elections in India is the world's largest democratic and constitutional exercise, involving around 950 million (95 crore) voters and nearly 18 million (1.8 crore) election personnel.

Despite its enormous scale, India's electoral system continues to set benchmarks in transparency, efficiency and accountability, he added.

MAJOR STEP

Highlighting the Election Commission's digital initiatives, Kumar described the ECI Net app as a major step towards transparency and accessibility.

He said the application had strengthened direct communication between BLOs and voters and was being effectively used even in remote parts of the country.

Congratulating BLOs for their dedication and commitment, Kumar described them as the true guardians of democracy and said an empowered voter forms the foundation of a strong democratic system.

A coffee-table book showcasing the achievements, innovations and best practices of the Special Intensive Revision programme in Madhya Pradesh was also released on the occasion.

KUMAR S ITINERARY

Kumar, who arrived in Madhya Pradesh on a two-day visit, later left for Omkareshwar after interacting with BLOs.

He is scheduled to visit Omkareshwar and Maheshwar on Sunday before returning to Indore and leaving for Delhi in the evening.

The Election Commission undertakes revisions of electoral rolls before every election or whenever required to maintain their accuracy. This year, it has launched a Special Intensive Revision exercise.