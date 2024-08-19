Pastor Forces Conversion, Rapes Mumbai's Social Worker On Pretext Of Opening School For Rural Children In Jhabua

Members of Hindu organisations present at Jhabua police station, demanding justice for victim | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a harrowing incident, a woman from Mumbai, who came to Jhabua for social work, has accused a local pastor of rape, forced conversion, and extortion. The victim, who had been living in the Gadiya Colony of Jhabua since April, alleged that Pastor Dhoom Singh Baria exploited her under the pretext of opening a school for rural children.

According to the victim, her ordeal began in April when she sought the pastor's help for her noble cause. Instead of assisting, the pastor allegedly established sexual relations with her under false promises of marriage and conversion, continuously extorting money from her over 2-3 months.

The situation escalated on the night of August 18 when she was brutally assaulted by the pastor’s family members and left injured on the road. The police have taken the woman’s statement and conducted a medical examination, with further investigations underway.

Meanwhile, the ABVP and Hindu organisations have rallied in support of the victim, pressuring authorities for swift action. As the investigation unfolds, the community demands justice for the woman who was deceived, betrayed, and left to suffer in her pursuit of social service.

When contacted RC Bhaskar, police station in-charge, Jhabua said, "We are in the process of recording the woman's statement in connection with the incident, and her medical examination has been completed. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of our investigation."