Patients Suffer As Sanjeevani 108 Vehicle Remains Off Road For 20 Days In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Patients are facing difficulties as the government-run Sanjeevani 108 vehicle at Bagh Health Centre has remained out of service for the past 15-20 days due to a mechanical fault.

The service is meant to provide round-the-clock transport for emergency cases and patients referred from government hospitals without imposing a financial burden on families. However, frequent breakdowns have affected its availability.

On Thursday night, two youths from Bagh Banshi Colony sustained serious head injuries in a motorcycle accident. Duty doctor Vishwajeet Patel and staff nurses at Bagh Health Centre provided first aid and referred them for further treatment.

However, with the Sanjeevani 108 vehicle unavailable, the injured youths' relatives had to wait nearly two hours.

Anger over the delay also led to a dispute with hospital staff, though the doctors and staff present were not responsible for the vehicle's unavailability.

The situation was later brought under control and another vehicle was arranged to shift the patients.

The 108 head said the vehicle's oil seal had been damaged for 15-20 days and repairs were underway in Rajgarh. An attempt to contact the local DM of Dhar district did not receive a response.