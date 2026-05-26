Patidar Community Protests Over Rising Theft Incidents In The Manawar Area Of Dhar District | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Rising theft incidents in the Manawar area of Dhar district have triggered anger among members of the Patidar community, who on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Dhar SP Sachin Sharma demanding immediate arrest of the suspects and recovery of stolen valuables.

The protest follows a major theft at the house of a man named Deepak Patidar in Kavathi village under Manawar tehsil.

According to the complaint lodged at Singhana police station, unidentified miscreants allegedly entered the house on the night of May 20 after breaking a window and decamped with around 400 grams of gold, 2.5kg of silver and nearly Rs 3 lakh in cash.

Family members alleged that the FIR did not mention the full value of the stolen property. Community members also claimed CCTV footage related to the incident had been provided to police, but no significant action had been taken so far.

Members of the community said theft incidents, including theft of motors from agricultural fields, were increasing in the region and creating fear among villagers.

Manawar Tehsil Patidar Samaj president Devram Patidar alleged negligence by local police officials and warned of a public agitation if the case was not solved soon.

SP Sachin Sharma assured the community that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action taken.