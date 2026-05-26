Passing Out Ceremony Celebrates Academic Excellence At International Institute Of Professional Studies In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) organised the Passing Out Ceremony 2026 to celebrate academic excellence, professional commitment, and student achievements. The event drew distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, parents and graduating students.

The ceremony commenced with introductory remarks by Prof Jyoti Sharma and Prof Kirti Mathur, followed by the University Kulgeet.

Chief guest and Vice Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, along with Registrar Dr Prajwal Khare, inaugurated the programme through traditional lamp lighting and the garlanding of Maa Saraswati.

Director Dr Yamini Karmarkar highlighted the institute’s recent milestones, including the launch of the MTech CS programme, a ?3 crore research grant, and a 70% placement rate. Guest of Honour Dr Solomon Vimal encouraged students to master selected AI tools and prioritise teamwork.

The event also marked the launch of the iSPARK and Sukoon initiatives. Academic toppers and Best Project Award winners were felicitated during the proceedings.

The ceremony concluded as graduating students took the Oath of Professionalism, reaffirming their commitment to ethical values and societal contribution.