Parmanu Nagar Emerges As Indore’s Model Zero-Waste Colony | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable example of sustainable urban living, Parmanu Nagar in Indore has emerged as a successful zero-waste community, setting a benchmark for environmental conservation, waste management and resource sustainability.

The colony, home to 68 families, has adopted a range of eco-friendly practices that have transformed it into a model neighbourhood.

Residents not only segregate waste at source but have also embraced composting, solar energy, rainwater harvesting and green space conservation as part of their daily lives.

One of the colony's most notable achievements is its commitment to water conservation.

All 68 households have installed rainwater recharge systems, while nearly 90 per cent use solar water heaters, significantly reducing dependence on conventional energy sources and helping replenish groundwater reserves.

Scientific waste segregation drives success

The foundation of Parmanu Nagar’s success lies in its systematic waste management model.

Unlike most residential areas where waste is separated into wet and dry categories, residents here segregate household waste into six different categories.

Each category is collected and managed separately. Recyclable materials are sent to authorised recyclers, while organic waste is processed within the colony itself.

This approach has substantially reduced the amount of waste sent to landfill sites and minimised environmental pollution.

Turning waste into a resource

Organic and biodegradable waste generated in the colony is converted into high-quality compost. The compost is then used in gardens and green spaces within the community, improving soil fertility and promoting healthy plant growth.

By processing waste locally, residents have effectively transformed garbage from a disposal challenge into a valuable resource. The initiative has contributed to maintaining greenery and a clean environment throughout the year.

Plastic-free community

Parmanu Nagar has completely eliminated the use of single-use plastic. To support this effort, residents have established a community “utensil bank,” allowing families to borrow reusable utensils for social and community events.

The initiative has significantly reduced the use of disposable plastic and thermocol products, leading to a notable decline in waste generation.

A model for sustainable urban living

The colony has also developed permeable paver-block roads that allow rainwater to seep into the ground, aiding groundwater recharge and reducing surface runoff.

Through collective participation and environmental awareness, Parmanu Nagar has demonstrated how communities can successfully integrate waste management, renewable energy, water conservation and sustainable living practices.

Today, the colony stands as an inspiring model not only for Indore but also for urban communities across the country striving for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav