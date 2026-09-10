Panic At Indore Collectorate As Man Douses Himself In Kerosene During Jansunwai | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly poured kerosene on himself during the jansunwai at the Collector's office on Tuesday, creating panic among officials and visitors.

Police said he created a ruckus at the office, following which a case was registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

Pandharinath police station in-charge Satish Patel told Free Press that the man was identified as Akash Jatav, a resident of Jamniya Khurd village.

He reached the Collector's office and allegedly poured kerosene on himself, creating panic among officials, employees and visitors. Officials immediately caught him, while people present at the spot poured water on him to wash off the kerosene.

On an officer's complaint, police registered a case against Jatav under the relevant section pertaining to threatening or obstructing a government employee in the discharge of official duty. Police detained him and launched an investigation.

The incident was reportedly linked to a dispute over payment of Rs 11.21 lakh for a DJ-equipped vehicle. Jatav had purchased the vehicle from another person on Jan 31 for Rs 11.21 lakh and paid Rs 2 lakh at the time of the deal.

The remaining amount was to be paid within eight months under a verbal agreement.

However, Jatav could not make the full payment within the agreed period. The other party gave him another four months, but he still failed to clear the outstanding amount.

Following the incident, officials heard Jatav's complaint and counselled him. The administration has also called the other party to the Collector's office. Officials said both sides would be heard before a final decision is taken.