Panchyat polls in Alot on June 25

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the polling for the three-tier panchayat elections in the district will be held on June 25.

According to official information, Alot development blocks will go to the polis in the first phase for which polling parties left for their respective polling booths after collecting the poll material. A total of 239 polling parties and 23 sector officers have left for their respective places of poll duties.

Polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm at the 239 polling centres earmarked for the Alot development block.

According to information, a total of 1,30,185 voters will exercise their franchise on June 25 including 63,609 female voters. Alot development block has 23 wards of Janpad areas and 1402 wards of village Panchayats. Meanwhile, poll observer for the three tier panchayat poll for Ratlam district Dr Ashok Bhargav on Friday inspected polling arrangements in Alot development block areas.