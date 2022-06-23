Ratlam: Man keeps every candidate happy, puts everyone’s hoarding on his house

Ratlam man puts up publicity banner of every candidate on his house | FPJ

FP News Service

Ratlam

Ahead of local body polls across the state, party candidates are leaving no stone upturned to pursue voters seeking their support. On the other hand, voters are also trying their best to keep everyone happy and Kailash Patidar, a resident of Rojana locality in Jaora village of Ratlam district comes up with a unique idea to achieve his motive.

Patidar has put hoardings of every candidate who is in the poll fray for Rojana gram panchayat polls on his house as it will help him to keep every candidate happy and ensure his support to everyone.

Saying about the reason, Patidar said during the elections, there are usually reports of mutual enmity, disputes and bitterness in relations in the village, but we are here to avoid this and this unique idea will help to avoid dispute as well as to keep everyone happy.

Patidar owns a multi-storied house at the main square of the village near the bus stand intersection and every candidate contesting in every election and other events expresses desire to put up their posters and hoardings on it so that passer can easily see them.

But, in such a situation, there is also a danger of inviting wrath of other candidates. To avoid this, Patidar has got hoardings of all the candidates installed at his house. He added that this time as many totals of six candidates are contesting for the sarpanch post and one for janpad member so he has put a total of seven hoardings of the same size on his house.

Photos and videos of this uniquely publicised building are now going viral on social media as well and at the same time, Patidar succeeded in his mission to keep all the contesting candidates happy.